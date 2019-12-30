Taxpayers get 30-day deadline to obtain tax certificates

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Sunday announced a 30-day window for taxpayers to obtain their 20202 tax clearance certificates beginning from January 2 next year.

The Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, said this in a notice to taxpayers personally signed by him.

He said the window which would end on January 31 was created to make it easy for taxpayers to obtain the TCC.

This, he said, followed numerous complaints received from taxpayers on difficulties encountered in obtaining the TCC.

He also said considering the fact that the TCC would be used by contractors and service providers to seek contracts, obtain loans, renew permits, registration, franchises, and sign agreements, there was a need to make it easier for taxpayers to obtain the TCC.

Nami noted that the offer to ease the issuance of the TCC was in line with the provisions of Section 101 (1) of Companies Income Tax Act 2004 and in conformity with Self-Assessment Regulation, 2011.

He said, “Notice is hereby given that the Service has put in place machinery to issue 2020 TCC for all eligible taxpayers from 2nd January to 31st January, 2020.

“The issuance of the TCC to ease the burden of taxpayers is in line with the provisions of Section 101 (1) of CITA LFN 2004 and in conformity with Self-Assessment Regulation, 2011.

“Taxpayers are therefore encouraged to take advantage of this initiative and apply for their 2020 TCC as soon as possible.”

He warned that the FIRS would not hesitate to use enforcement activities including imposition of lien on bank accounts of defaulting companies to recover any outstanding debts when discovered that the taxpayer had misled the agency in the area of tax compliance.