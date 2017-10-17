Teenage Deportivo goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, okay for World Cup spot – Amuneke

By Johnny Edward: Former Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Amuneke believes Francis Uzoho has enough quality to compete for a place in the World Cup bound squad if given a chance.

Teenage goalkeeper Uzoho made an impressive debut for Deportivo La Coruna, keeping a clean sheet in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Eibar and Amuneke believes with a bit of consistency he could become a top goalkeeper for club and country.

Amuneke who was part of the national U-17 technical crew that discovered Uzoho in 2012 stated that 18-year-old was unlucky not to be Golden Eaglets’ No.1 at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

“He (Uzoho) was brilliant against Eibar and I think he will develop into a top player since he has gott his chance,” Amuneke told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Getting a chance with the Super Eagles will be good for him but he must be convincing in more games.

“Credit must be given to Emeka Amadi for the steady rise of these goalkeepers coming up. Not many gave them a chance but he trained them and kept faith with them.”

Uzoho was part of the victorious Nigeria squad at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, without featuring in a single match at the tournament.

“He was unlucky not to be No.1 then because Alampasu was consistent,” Amuneke, who led the Eaglets to retain the trophy in 2015, added.

“Amadi groomed the likes of Dele Alampasu, Akpan Udoh and Uzoho.

“Credit must also go to Gernot Rohr who has encouraged more young players in the senior national team so it will not be out of place if he is called up to compete.”

Uzoho who is the youngest foreign goalkeeper to ever play in La Liga at 18 also took to Twitter to share his excitement at his debut.

“A day that will never disappear from my memory – my debut – thanks all for the support,” he wrote on Twitter – Complete Sports.