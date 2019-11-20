Tottenham appoint Mourinho to replace Pochettino

Jose Mourinho has been named Tottenham head coach until the end of the 2023 season.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked on Tuesday with the club 14th in the Premier League.

Having decided it was time to act, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy drew up a shortlist which included Mourinho, RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann, former Juventus boss Max Allegri and PSG’s Thomas Tuchel.

Negotiations between Spurs and Mourinho – who had been out of work since he was sacked by United in December – intensified over the last few days and concluded in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Mourinho was promised funds to improve the squad in January and in the summer transfer window, if he felt necessary.

“I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters,” said Mourinho. “The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

He will take training at Hotspur Way on Wednesday ahead of his first game on Saturday – against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Levy said he was “reluctant” to sack Pochettino, whose Spurs side lost to Liverpool in last season’s Champions League final, but explained the decision had to be made in the “club’s best interests”.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles with Chelsea, and is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

“In Jose, we have one of the most successful managers in football,” Levy said on Wednesday. – Sky Sports.