West Ham re-appoint David Moyes on 18-month deal

West Ham have confirmed the re-appointment of David Moyes as manager on an 18-month deal and he will get straight to work against Bournemouth on New Year’s Day.

The 56-year-old returns to the London Stadium just 18 months after he was overlooked for the permanent role in favour of Manuel Pellegrini, who was sacked on Saturday following defeat at home to Leicester.

Ex-Manchester United and Everton boss Moyes had kept the Hammers in the Premier League on a short-term deal, having taken over a side in the relegation zone during the 2017-18 season under Slaven Bilic.

Upon his return, he said: “It’s fabulous to be back. It feels great to be home. I’ve missed being here because I really enjoyed it.

“I enjoyed being around the stadium and I loved being in this part of the world, and I missed the club so I can’t wait to get started. I’m feeling very proud that I’m back here.

“But I think more importantly I’ll be looking to see what I can do and what I can make improvements to, how we can get some wins with the players and how we can get some quick wins on the field as well.

“I do believe that the squad of players I’ve got here is a better squad of players than when I took over before, so I am looking forward to working with them.”

Joint-chairman David Sullivan said: “David proved in his short time with the club that he was capable of getting results and we believe that he will start moving the club in the right direction once again.

“We are delighted to welcome him back – he knows the club well and he built strong relationships during that time which will be crucial for the work that needs to be done going forward.” – Sky Sports.