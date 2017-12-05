Yobe govt presents N92.1bn budget for 2018

Yobe Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, on Tuesday presented a budget of N92.1 billion to the state House of Assembly for the 2018 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget, Gaidam said the budget is 10 per cent higher than that of the outgoing 2017 fiscal year which is N82.5 billion.

According to him, the sum of N47.4 billion representing 51.5 per cent, is for recurrent expenditure while, N44.7 billion representing 48.5 per cent is for capital projects.

The 2018 budget christened “Budget of consolidation and socio-economic rejuvenation’’ would concentrate on revitalisation of education, provision of accessible and affordable healthcare services, agricultural and infrastructural development.

He said the budget would be financed with treasury opening balance of N4 billion, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N4.497 billion, statutory allocation N36,8 billion, Value Added Tax N8.5 billion and Ecological fund N2 billion.

He said that others sources of budget financing include—Excess crude N4 billion, Internal loan N15.3 billion and External loan of N490 million, among others.

The governor assured that government would promote irrigation, fishery and livestock farming for job creation and poverty alleviation.

While reviewing the 2017 budget, the governor said government had achieved 82 per cent success on its implementation.