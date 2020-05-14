184 new coronavirus cases push Nigeria’s total to 4,971

Nigeria has recorded 184 fresh cases of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, taking its overall total to 4,971.

According to the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, Lagos sits at the top with 51 new cases; Jigawa is second with 23 new infections, while Bauchi and Katsina are joint third with 16 new cases each.

Kano has 14 fresh cases; FCT, 10 cases; Rivers, 10 cases; Kwara, nine cases; Delta and Kaduna, five cases each; Sokoto and Oyo, four cases each.

Others are: Kebbi, Nasarawa and Osun, three cases each; Ondo, two, while Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Plateau and Niger have one case each.

Six new deaths were recorded on Wednesday, taking the total Coronavirus deaths so far in the country to 164.