Abuja records jump in COVID-19 cases

Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory of Abuja has recorded a spike in its COVID-19 cases, the highest in the last one week.

This is as the nation’s virus caseload jumped to 11,844 and the death toll also increased from 323 to 333.

But in Lagos, the virus curve may be flattening.

According to the latest figures of infections released by the NCDC on Friday night, the FCT recorded 70 cases, out of the 328 new cases declared. Lagos got a low of 102 cases.

The figure for the FCT was the highest for the Nigerian capital, since last Saturday when it recorded 52 cases.

On Sunday, the confirmed cases declined to 48 and went as low as 14 on Wednesday.

Now, it boomed again to 72.

Figures for Lagos in the past five days may also be showing signs that the state has reached the peak and may be flattening the curve earlier than the July-August prediction.

The virus caseload for the state is also on a downward trajectory, with a new daily total of 121.

After reaching a daily peak of 378 on Saturday, it declined to 188 on Sunday.

On Thursday, the confirmed cases for Lagos also fell to 102.

Here is the breakdown for the states

Lagos-121

FCT-70

Bauchi-25

Rivers-18

Oyo-16

Kaduna-15

Gombe-14

Edo-13

Ogun-13

Jigawa-8

Enugu-6

Kano-5

Osun-2

Ondo-2

11844 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3696

Deaths: 333