Airtel@10: Ogunsanya commends minister, NCC boss, calls for CNI

The MD/CEO, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya has commended the Hon. Minster of Communications and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Ali Pantami, and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, and other regulators for providing leadership and vision in the industry.

Ogunsanya who stated this while commemorating Airtel Nigeria’s 10th year anniversary, hoped that recent push by government to make telecommunications facilities Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), which the telecommunications operators have been seeking for, will crystalize into a law soon to safeguard telecommunications infrastructure in the country.

Reflecting on the 10-year milestone, Ogunsanya stated: “Airtel acquired Zain in June 2010 and rebranded as Airtel in November, 2010. Over time, we have remained committed to our singular vision of empowering Nigerians and enriching lives. I am proud of what we have achieved together and, from the bottom of my heart, I thank every stakeholder (employees, customers, investors, partners, media, regulators, governments and others) for making this dream come true.”

He pledged that Airtel would continue to be a force for good in the country, providing excellent communication services whilst supporting the various communities under its corporate social responsibility activities, expressing profound appreciation to Nigerians for their unflinching support for and loyalty to the network.