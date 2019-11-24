Air Peace: Allen Onyema denies U.S fraud, money laundering allegations

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, on Saturday said the allegations of fraud and money laundering made against him by the United States authorities were false.

In a statement on Friday, the US authorities said Onyema moved more than $20 million from Nigeria through US bank accounts in a scheme involving “false documents” based on the purchase of airplanes.

But responding in a statement his lawyers issued on his behalf on Saturday morning, the Nigerian businessman said he was ready to clear his name.

“On behalf of Allen Onyema, we hereby state that he strongly denies and will vigorously defend himself against the allegations made against him by the US Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia in relation to purchase of Aircraft, Aircraft spares and Aircraft maintenance,” the statement read.

“None of the allegations involve any third party funds but relate to his funds utilized in the Airline business. There is no allegation that any Bank [in the United States, Nigeria or elsewhere], Company or individual suffered any financial or any loss whatsoever.

“The allegations are unfounded and strange to him. Allen Onyema has a track record built on honesty and integrity and will take all necessary steps to clear his good name and hard earned reputation. He looks forward to an opportunity to rebut these allegations in Court.”

The United States Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday that Onyema has been charged with fraud and laundering of over $20 million.

The US authorities said Onyema moved the money from “Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.”

Eghagha was accused of committing bank fraud and identity theft.

The Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy, accused the Air Peace boss of corrupting the U.S. banking system.

The US authorities said Onyema, together with Eghagha, allegedly used a series of export letters of credit to cause banks to transfer more than $20 million into Atlanta-based bank accounts controlled by Onyema. This, the authorities said, started in 2016.

“The letters of credit were purportedly to fund the purchase of five separate Boeing 737 passenger planes by Air Peace. The letters were supported by documents such as purchase agreements, bills of sale, and appraisals proving that Air Peace was purchasing the aircraft from Springfield Aviation Company LLC, a business registered in Georgia.

“However, the supporting documents were fake — Springfield Aviation Company LLC, which is owned by Onyema and managed by a person with no connection to the aviation business, never owned the aircraft, and the company that allegedly drafted the appraisals did not exist.

“Eghagha allegedly participated in this scheme as well, directing the Springfield Aviation manager to sign and send false documents to banks and even using the manager’s identity to further the fraud.

“After Onyema received the money in the United States, he allegedly laundered over $16 million of the proceeds of the fraud by transferring it to other accounts,” the authorities claimed.