Alleged N2.5bn fraud: DSS releases Aisha Buhari’s ADC

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly released the Aide De Camp (ADC) to Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha.

The Frost Lady had, last Friday, accused her ADC, Sani Baba-Inna of fraud.

Mrs Buhari said Mr Baba-Inna collected cash gifts totalling N2.5 billion from politicians and businesses over three years but kept it to himself. She asked the police to retrieve the money, and publicly asked persons who may have given money to Mr Baba-Inna to demand same from him.

However, police investigations, according to sources in the police, failed to trace such huge amount to the ADC.

Dissatisfied, Mrs Buhari reportedly asked the DSS to take over the case.

Spokesperson of the service, Peter Afunanya, who confirmed the arrest to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday said investigation was in progress.

Mr Baba-Inna’s elder brother, Farouq Baba-Inna, told PREMIUM TIMES Thursday afternoon that he has been released.

“He has just been released and I am on my way to see him,” he said.