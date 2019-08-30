AMCON alerts public to fraudulent recruitment notice

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has advised members of the public to ignore notice about AMCON 2019 recruitment exercise.

The agency attributed the notice to “continuous activities of impostors and fake news websites spreading falsehood.”

AMCON, in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Jude Nwauzor, informed the public that the stories were ‘brazen falsehood’ and were meant to mislead innocent job seekers and the public.

“AMCON is not currently recruiting and did not engage any agency whatsoever to recruit on its behalf,” the statement read in part.

It added, “We therefore call on all stakeholders and indeed all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to kindly disregard these misrepresentations and beware of online fraudsters who claim to work for or represent AMCON as the corporation is not recruiting at the moment.

“To avoid being misled in terms of the origin of any news and information being circulated and bearing resemblance to our identity, kindly scrutinise any such news or information claiming to be from “AMCON,” by confirming the information on our website. Should AMCON decide to recruit anytime in the future, it does that directly from its Abuja office.”

The firm said it had earlier issued a statement when some online fraudsters attempted to dispossess innocent job seekers claiming to have been commissioned by AMCON to recruit new staff members on its behalf.

The press statement, according to the agency, prevented hundreds of job seekers from falling prey to the ploy.