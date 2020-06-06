Atiku commends FG on petrol subsidy removal, price control

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the stoppage of subsidy and price-control for petrol as a right move by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his verified Twitter handle on Friday, he said the government’s decision to remove subsidy was a vindication of his long-term position for which he was vilified.

“Federal government finally withdraws from the fuel subsidy and price-fixing bazaar that had been rife with corruption and stalling investments.

“This is something patriots have been calling for and for which I was demonised.

“The stoppage of subsidy and price-fixing is a right move, although it should have come earlier when the economy was stronger”, Abubakar.

He, therefore called on Federal and state governments to remove other impediments and roll out incentives to spur investments in the oil sector.

“Federal and state governments should proceed to remove other impediments and roll out incentives to spur investments in the sector, especially the numerous refineries that had been licensed but are yet to be built.

“Then ensure the quality of fuel meets set standards,” Abubakar tweeted.