Atiku moves to free detained journalist, Abba Jalingo

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is in touch with the parties involved in the months-long detention of journalist and human rights activist, Agba Jalingo.

Segun Showunmi, Atiku’s spokesperson gave the hint in a post on his official Twitter handle: @SegunShowunmi on Saturday.

The former Vice President’s aide wrote: “The Agba Jalingo case is most embarrassing and extremely regrettable. I can assure you all that HE @Atiku Abubakar is working with all parties to get a resolution. As soon as the court is back from its recess, the matter will come to a much more desirable outcome”.

Jalingo is facing charges of terrorism, treasonable felony and attempt to topple the PDP-controlled Cross River State government at the Federal High Court in Calabar, being presided over by Justice Simon Amobeda.

Atiku was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 23 election.

The journalist was arrested in Lagos by operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigerian Police on August 22, 2019 and he was first arraigned on September 25, 2019 where he pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge levelled against him.