Taraba State records 129 culpable homicide cases in 2019

The Taraba State Police Command says a total of 129 culpable homicide cases were recorded in various parts of the state in the year 2019.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Alkasim Sanusi, the figure was among the over 480 suspects arrested by the command during the period.

“I’m glad to announce to you that 486 suspects were arrested and prosecuted for various crimes,” he said.

The police commissioner made the disclosure on Saturday at an event organised by the state government to appreciate security operatives in Taraba for a job well-done in the year.

It was also a pre-retirement lecture in honour of Sanusi who is due to bow out of service on December 31, 2019, after putting up 35 years in the public service.

Giving a breakdown of the figure, the police commissioner explained that 67 suspected kidnappers were arrested, and 54 armed robbery suspects apprehended among others.

On his part, the state deputy governor who represented Governor Darius Ishaku, Haruna Manu, gave the security agencies a pat on the back for their doggedness and quest to ensure peaceful coexistence.

He agreed with the notion that Taraba was a difficult place to work as a security agent, but not without a clause.

According to the deputy governor, the state is a mini Nigeria and anyone who serves there lives to tell a story as it is as an advantage.

The Commanding Officer of 20 Model Battalion, Serti, Colonel Sani Adamu, and Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Taraba, Umar Aliyu, were among the dignitaries at the event.

Taraba State in north-east Nigeria has had its fair share of insecurity ranging from kidnapping, farmers and herders clash, ethno-religious conflicts, and banditry among other crimes.