Awka Town Meeting aspirant outlines agenda for Awka indigenes in Lagos

The founder, Neskar Maritime Nigeria Limited, Emma Umerah Nwobum, has promised to initiate people-oriented programme that would lead the town to optimal growth and prosperity if elected as the president, Awka Development Union (ADU), Lagos branch in 2019.

Nwobum, also chief executive officer, Emmajanefrances Nigeria Limited, said he already has a comprehensive plan to empower especially the youth and the women folks.

Leaning heavily on his wealth of experience of being member of many professional bodies and service in different capacities, Nwobum, pledged to ensure that every member of ADU Lagos branch is catered for.

According to him, if the young people were empowered, they would contribute to the development of Awka and indeed the country.

“Apart from youth empowerment, my administration would also focus on building structures that succeed my tenure” Nwobum added.

He said that “The Awka man is known for hard work and honesty, it is time rebuild our town starting with the building of image and integrity. We must galvanise the talents and culture of our people, we must do this for posterity”

Nwobum, is from Umudioka Village, Awka and attended Igwebuike Grammar school Awka.

He also attended University of Benin, where he obtained Bsc in Accountancy and University of Nigeria where he obtained MBA Marketing.

Nwobum is a recipient of Higher Diploma in Humans Resources Management from University of Lagos and is a Fellow of Chartered institute of Administration (FCIA); Full member Nigeria Institute of management (MNIM).

To cap his education, he also attended London Business School; Nanyang Business School; Antai Economic school, Shanghai, and Lagos Business School.