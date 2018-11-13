Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) presenting the Staff of Office to the newly elected Traditional Ruler of Nguru Nsukka Autonomous Community, Nsukka Local Government Area, HRH Igwe Linus Nosike Obayi at Nsukka, yesterday. With him on his left is the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi.

Members of the Board of Directors and Management team of Red Star Express Plc after a dinner last week in honour of the retiring founding Chairman of the company, Dr Mohammed Koguna (middle), who served as chairman for 26 years, in Lagos.