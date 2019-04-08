Bank robbers kill 7 in Ondo

The robbery, which lasted for over an hour on Monday afternoon, occurred at Isewa Quarters, Ido-Ani, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The robbers, numbering about six, who arrived in a Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV, attacked the only commercial bank in the town, and carted away an undisclosed amount of money.

According to eyewitnesses, five officials of the bank, as well as two customers who were at the bank’s ATM point were shot dead by the robbers.

They were said to have blown open the bank security door with dynamite after shooting sporadically in different directions.

It was also gathered that one of the robbers was caught by men of the Nigerian Army when luck ran against him while he was trying to escape.

Some customers and officials of the bank were said to have been seriously injured during the operation, as the robbers beat them to a pulp while trying to gain access into the bank’s vault.

Confirming the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Command, Femi Joseph stated that he could not give details yet. – New Telegraph.