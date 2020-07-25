Bauchi govt mocks Yakubu Dogara for leaving PDP

The Bauchi Government House on Friday scorned the movement of Yakubu Dogara, former House of Representatives speaker to the APC from PDP.

Chief of Staff to Governor Bala Mohammed, Ladan Salihu, a journalist, mocked the whole idea and described Dogara, “as a circumstantial member” of the PDP.

Then Salihu predicted that that the shift would amount into a dead-end for the former speaker.

In a high political drama, Dogara, 52, who left the APC in 2018, surfaced in Aso Rock, with the Interim National Chairman of APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, to meet President Buhari.

Contrary to Ladan Salihu’s statement, Dogara claimed to be a founding member of PDP.

He has been the representative of of the Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa constituency in the House of Representatives, since 2007.

Meanwhile, Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari has advised critics not to stress themselves over the defection of Yakubu Dogara to the All Progressives Congress.

Bashir noted that Dogara’s action was pure politics.

He stated that Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki left for the Peoples Democratic Party and Yakubu Dogara came to occupy his place in APC.