Brazil beat Peru to win Copa America

Gabriel Jesus scored one goal and assisted another before being sent off as Brazil won a first Copa America title in 12 years, beating Peru 3-1.

Manchester City forward Jesus set up Everton to volley in the opener before scoring the decisive second.

Paolo Guerrero had briefly given Peru hope when he equalised from the penalty spot minutes before Jesus struck.

Jesus was shown a second yellow with 20 minutes left but Richarlison’s late penalty sealed the win.

It is the ninth time Brazil have won the Copa America and is their first tournament success since winning a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics.