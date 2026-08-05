The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has reportedly frozen an Osun State Government bank account domiciled with First Bank, barely 10 days before the state’s governorship election scheduled for August 15.

According to a report by Vanguard, a document obtained indicated that the account, said to be used for the payment of workers’ salaries, has been placed on a “Post No Debit” restriction by the anti-graft agency.

The development came hours after Governor Ademola Adeleke alleged that the EFCC was plotting to freeze the state government’s accounts as well as those of senior government officials.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the governor described the alleged move as politically motivated and aimed at disrupting government operations ahead of the election.

Adeleke argued that the EFCC lacked the constitutional and statutory authority to freeze the accounts of a state government, insisting there was no legal justification for such action.

A source close to the governor, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly, confirmed that the account had indeed been restricted.

“I can confirm that the state government account has been frozen by the EFCC. It is no longer an allegation. The governor will address the press shortly to update the public on the situation,” the source said.