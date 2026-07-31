Every death diminishes the rest of humanity. The unfortunate death of a 26-year-old nurse, Mary Habila, and the controversies surrounding it have further cast Nigeria as a country where matters of life and death are not particularly taken seriously.

The incident called for swift investigations. But more than one month after it, there is still no clear resolution on the cause of death. This is disturbing.

Habila was found dead and unclad on the floor of a room in the sprawling country home of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, at Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on June 27, 2026.

The police had noted that the deceased and a colleague were part of the medical team attached to Umahi and had accompanied him to his country home.

Though the minister denied any foul play in the death of Habila, many questions beg for answers.

For instance, why was the lady found naked with blood stains on her nose and mouth? Why was she accommodated in the minister’s house in the first place?

The Southern Kaduna Peoples United Association has rightly asked for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and lay to rest every element of doubt.

Incidentally, Umahi also asked for an autopsy to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death, but after he had “contaminated” the scene by allegedly handling her phone, speaking with her boyfriend, and offering his own version about her health history at a press conference.

This is precisely why an independent investigation or coroner’s inquest to look at all the events surrounding the lady’s death must be the logical next step.

Habila’s family reportedly opposed an autopsy, citing religious and cultural preferences. However, it should be clear to the police and the public that the position of the family is irrelevant here because this is a state affair.

Curiously, this controversy comes not too long after a businesswoman, Tracy Ohiri, accused Umahi of refusing to pay her over N200 million he allegedly owed her for jobs done because she rejected his alleged sexual advances. The woman later retracted her allegation after she was arrested.

Umahi should be thoroughly questioned because what happened in his house remains deeply suspicious to the public eye. It’s up to him to erase such suspicions. If was his daughter, he would probably not let the matter lie low. Elsewhere, he would have been forced to step aside as investigations proceed.

In Western democracies, the law is no respecter of anybody, no matter how highly placed. Public officials have resigned over what may be considered in Nigeria as minor indiscretions.

In the United Kingdom, a former Home Secretary, David Blunkett, resigned in December 2004 after an inquiry found that his office had fast-tracked a resident visa application for the Filipina nanny of his former lover, Kimberley Quinn.

Peter Mandelson was fired from his position as the UK Ambassador to the United States under Keir Starmer and faced criminal investigation for his links to the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, in 2025.

In February 2014, a former UK Immigration Minister, Mark Harper, resigned over allegations that his cleaner did not have permission to work in the UK.

Harper’s statement upon his resignation was instructive. He said although he complied with the law at all times, he considered that “as immigration minister, who is taking legislation through Parliament which will toughen up our immigration laws, I should hold myself to a higher standard than expected of others.”

This is what is expected of Nigerian public officials. They should hold themselves to higher standards than other citizens. Going by historical conduct, however, that day may never come.

Regardless, the standard practice is that every case of suspicious death should be probed to determine if there was foul play or not.

Umahi does not stand accused of anything yet, so investigating Habila’s death would probably serve his best interests. He will certainly be exonerated if nothing untoward is discovered.

This episode shows that public officers must ensure that people assigned to work with them are well cared for and protected.

Nigerians will hold it against this government if this young woman died without any explanation thereafter. It is in the collective interest of the country and its reputation that the case is investigated thoroughly and a clear determination made about the cause of death.

To clear all doubts and maintain the credibility of the autopsy, the identity and qualifications of the pathologists expected to conduct the examination should be made public. A family representative must witness it despite prior misgivings.

When the right thing is done, it serves as a lesson to others. The police have the responsibility to move with dispatch so that the woman’s family can get closure.