Enugu State Government has launched a new television programme, Enugu to the World (ETTW), to showcase the state’s ongoing transformation, emerging investment opportunities and the people, policies and projects driving its development.

The weekly 30-minute talk show and documentary-style current affairs programme provides an in-depth look at the transformation taking place across Enugu, with particular focus on infrastructure renewal, education and human capital development, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, business and investment, youth and sports development, women empowerment and support for small and medium-scale enterprises.

Through compelling storytelling, project inspections, documentaries and interviews, ETTW presents Enugu’s development journey through the voices and experiences of Ndi Enugu, government officials, policy experts, development partners, business owners, investors, community leaders, youths, students, market men and women and other stakeholders.

The programme also examines the impact of the reforms and investments of the administration of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, providing factual insights, expert perspectives and firsthand accounts of the changes taking place across the state.

With its diverse segments, including Big Lens, Enugu in the News, Real Talk, Nkowa Enugu, 042 Teasers, Akụkọ Ndị Be Anyị, Enugu Diary and Vox Pop, ETTW explores governance, infrastructure, investment, innovation, culture, entertainment and the everyday experiences of the people of the state.

Beyond documenting the administration’s projects and policies, ETTW seeks to deepen public understanding of Enugu’s rapidly evolving economy and position the state as an increasingly attractive destination for investors, businesses, tourists and development partners in the South East and beyond.

Currently airing on ARISE News (DStv Channel 416, GOtv Channel 24) on Mondays at 3:30 pm; AIT (DStv Channel 253, GOtv Channel 93) on Tuesdays at 3:30 pm; Channels Television (DStv Channel 420, GOtv Channel 48) on Wednesdays also at 3:30 pm; TVC News (DStv Channel 418, GOtv Channel 45) on Thursdays at 1:30 pm; Afia TV (DStv Channel 254, GOtv Channel 17) on Fridays at 1:30 pm; ETV–Enugu State Television (broadcasts terrestrially in Enugu on UHF 50) on Saturdays at 7 pm; and the NTA Network (DStv Channels 251 and 146 for NTA News 24, and Channel 114 for NTA 2) on Sundays at 2.30pm and across digital platforms, including YouTube (@EnuguToTheWorldTV). You can also catch highlights and snippets of the programme on its social media platforms: Facebook (Enugu To The World), Instagram (@enugutotheworld), and X (formerly Twitter) (@Enugumatters).

The programme is also designed to connect Ndi Enugu at home and in the diaspora with developments in their home state while providing Nigerians and the international community with a closer look at the opportunities emerging from Enugu’s transformation.

Viewers are invited to follow the weekly programme and share in the story of Enugu, a state of great minds, where Tomorrow Is Here!