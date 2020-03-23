BREAKING: FG closes all land borders, suspends FEC meetings to contain COVID-19

The Federal Government has ordered the immediate closure of all land borders with immediate effect.

It also advised all Abuja and Lagos residents to stay at home.

The Presidential Task Force for the Control of Covid-19 announced these at a press briefing on Monday as part of additional measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the announcement in Abuja, on Monday.

The SGF said, “All land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure shall now be closed for human traffic for four weeks effective, 23rd March, 2020; in order to protect Federal Civil and Public Servants, a circular to be issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation shall direct on actions to be taken immediately.

“All Abuja and Lagos residents are strongly advised to stay at home, avoid mass congregation of any kind as well as non-essential outings until further advice is given.”