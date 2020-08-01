BREAKING: Lagos reopens worship centres Aug 7

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says worship centres in the state will reopen effective August 7, 2020.

Worship centres had been shut in the state since March as part of measures to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 had okayed the reopening of churches and mosques in the country in June but the Lagos State government insisted that worship centres remained shut.

However, announcing at an ongoing briefing on Saturday, the governor said, “Places of worship in Lagos will now be opened from Friday, the 7th of August for our Muslim worshippers, and on Sunday, the 9th of August for our Christian worshippers.

“We will only allow 50 per cent of their maximum capacity, either the church or at the mosque. Churches who have a Saturday worship day will also be allowed to hold worship.

“We must reiterate that places of worship to have their regular once a week service at designated days. For the avoidance of doubt, there will be Friday worships for our Muslim followers and Sunday worships for our Christian followers.

“We will monitor this for the next couple of weeks and see how the observation and compliance get as we move along. They are encouraged to have multiple services on those days but they should restrict it to those designated days of worship.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as of Friday night, Lagos has recorded over 15,000 Covid-19 infections and about 200 associated fatalities, the highest by a state in the country.

