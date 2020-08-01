Corruption: Punish appointees who abused trust, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party has demanded the speedy prosecution of officials of the All Progressives Congress-led regime indicted for alleged corruption.

It said the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari that some officials of his regime have been found wanting on the issue of corruption vindicated the party on its principled opposition to the ongoing looting and re-looting of our common patrimony.

This was contained in a statement titled: “PDP To Buhari: Prosecute Corrupt Persons In Your Government…Says President’s Assertion Vindicates Its Stance,” signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Saturday.

Ologbondiyan said the current delay in prosecuting “the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, as well as indicted officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission “and other agencies, does not convey any sense of commitment by the administration to fight against corruption.

