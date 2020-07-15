BREAKING: Magu regains freedom

Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu is out of detention, nine days after he was arrested by a Presidential panel probing many allegations against him.

He was released today, hours after the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu denied the police were holding him.

In a letter to Magu’s lawyers, the IGP office said Magu was being detained on the orders of the presidential panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami.

Magu’s lawyers, Tosin Ojaomo Esq had written to the IGP requesting for bail for Magu.

In the reply signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, the IGP said:

Your letter OOC/TOL/89A/07/2020 of July 2020 on the above underlines subject, refers.

“The Inspector General of Police directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating CP Ibrahim Magu (your client), and he is accordingly, not being detained by the Police but by the Presidential Panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The Inspector General of Police therefore advises that you consider redirecting your request to the Chairman of the Presidential Panel for appropriate attention.

“I am to convey the assurances of the warmest regards of the Inspector General of Police, please.”

Magu, a Commissioner of Police, was detained since Monday last week by the FCID in Abuja.