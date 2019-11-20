Buhari confirms APC NEC meeting for Friday

…PDP NWC meets today

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the All Progressives Congress National Executive Council meeting for Friday.

However, the party’s National Working Committee is expected to hold an emergency meeting today in Abuja.

This is as the Peoples Democratic Party will also hold an emergency meeting today to deliberate on Saturday’s governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, which they lost.

Our correspondent learnt that the APC’s emergency meeting was aimed at setting agenda for the National Caucus meeting on Thursday.

A top member of the party told our correspondent on Tuesday that the NWC meeting “is strategic” as it would lay foundation for deliberations at the caucus meeting.

Vacant leadership positions in the party are also expected to be on the front burner as new occupants could emerge this week subject to ratification by the NEC.

The source said, “We are meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) to set agenda for the caucus meeting because some of us (NWC members) are not members of the national caucus so have we have to lend our voice to the position that will be taken to the caucus meeting.”

Another NWC member confirmed to our correspondent that zonal chairmen had been asked to come with the names of candidates for the vacant positions in their zones for deliberation first at the NWC meeting, then at the caucus meeting.

“The positions have been zoned and micro-zoned to states but we have a situation that lobbying has been intense to jettison the arrangement so the caucus is playing a key role in the final outcome before the ratification by the NEC,” the source said.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, could not be reached on his mobile line on Tuesday for comment.

He had also yet to respond to a text message on the agenda of the meeting as of the time of filing this report.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday confirmed the party’s meeting in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said, “We have not held a meeting. We are going to hold a meeting tomorrow.”

