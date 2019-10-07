Buhari emerges most incompetent, most corrupt Nigerian President – PDP tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress’ “unwarranted invective” on former President Goodluck Jonathan was misdirected as it was best suited for President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC administration, which it said has gone down as the most incompetent and most corrupt in the history of Nigeria.

The party in a statement Sunday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ogbondiyan said the distortions and groundless attack on Jonathan was a desperate tactic by the APC and the Buhari Presidency to divert public attention from the recent alleged corruption and fraud revelations in which close relatives and confidants of Mr. President were mentioned.

“The PDP has been made aware of how the Presidency has been in a frenzy to suppress investigations and deflect public enquiries from the arrest of President Buhari’s known confidant deported from the United Kingdom for alleged international passport scam and money laundering, as it knows that an inquest will further expose the huge rot in the Buhari Presidency.

“Our party has equally been made aware of how the APC and the Buhari Presidency have been desperate to divert public attention from the administration’s obnoxious decision to further oppress Nigerians by reintroducing tollgates on our highway, increasing Value Added Tax (VAT), electricity bill and other tariffs as well as their despicable plot to sack government workers.

“The PDP charges the APC and the Buhari Presidency to perish the idea of thinking that this unnecessary distortions on the Jonathan administration would bury the demand for an inquest into the Danu racket through which billions of naira meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians are allegedly being diverted to private purses.

“The PDP therefore charges the APC not to think that it can cover its mess by trying to make unfounded allegations against President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP as Nigerians can now see through their shenanigans,” the party said.