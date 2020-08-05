Buhari orders overhaul nation’s security architecture

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an overhaul of the nation’s entire security apparatus.

This is according to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.

Monguno briefed journalists on Tuesday after the third National Security Council meeting in 2020 chaired by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Monguno said the president had ordered a rework of operational strategies of the nation’s security network to effectively counter the security situation across the country.

The NSA stated that the government was working on a solution to the security crisis in some parts of the country, saying that the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd), was “working on something” to give effect to President Buhari’s earlier marching orders to service chiefs.

According to him, the council decried proliferation of drugs, which it said was driving insecurity in the country.

Monguno said the manner of killings of their victims could only mean one thing and that is, the bandits, kidnappers and terrorists were out of their minds.

He said Buhari reaffirmed his last marching orders to the nation’s security chiefs that their best effort was not good enough.

Monguno said the president told the security chiefs that Nigerians had lost confidence in the security sector and that he was determined to restore that confidence. – The News.