WAEC releases timetable for 2020 WASSCE

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

A statement issued by WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, urged candidates to disregard other timetable in circulation.

According to the statement, WAEC, Nigeria wished to inform its stakeholders-schools, parents and candidate-that the Final International Timetable for the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020 had been released.

The Council noted that several versions of the examination timetable had been in circulation and enjoined the general public to disregard them as they did not emanate from it.

“The examination which has been slated to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020 will end on Saturday, September 12, 2020,” the statement said.