Buhari, security chiefs meet to review COVID-19 impact

A meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday reviewed current security challenges in the country, particularly the impact of the raging COVID-19.

The session, which was chaired by the President Muhammadu Buhari resolved that Buhari would commit needed resources to combat the pandemic and its impact on the security of the country.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.); service chiefs; and heads of other security agencies attended the meeting.

The meeting also looked into insurgency in the North-East and cases of banditry and kidnapping that had failed to abate.

The NSC is the highest organ in the country dealing with security matters. It sits once in every quarter.

Monguno, who spoke with State House correspondents after the meeting, said the SGF gave a detailed briefing on COVID-19 and the efforts the President had made so far through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic to contain spread.

He said, “I, as NSA, presented a couple of memos to council in relation to the current security challenges faced by Nigeria. These are issues that revolve around the insurgency in the North-East, banditry and the emergence of all kinds of groups that are not essentially bonafide.”