Buhari seeks fresh Senate approval for 42 ambassadorial nominees

July 1, 2020 0

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday requested the approval of the Senate for the confirmation of 42 ambassadorial nominees.

One of the nominees from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was appointed as career ambassador, while the rest are non-career nominees.

Some of the non-career nominees are, former minister, Ademola Seriki (Lagos), Debo Adesina (Oyo), Dare Sunday-Awoniyi (Kogi), among others.

The President in another letter, asked the upper chamber to confirm the appointment of three nominees as commissioners in the Federal Civil Service Commission.

Buhari in yet another letter, sought the approval of the Senate for the appointment of a federal commissioner for the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

BREAKING: FG raises petrol pump price to N143.80

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has announced a new price band of N140.80 ...