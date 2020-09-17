CBN takes delivery of INEC sensitive materials for Edo election

Sensitive materials for the conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo, yesterday, arrived the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mr Timidi Wariowei, the Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Edo INEC confirmed the arrival of the materials to newsmen

“The materials for the conduct of Saturday’s governorship election have arrived the CBN.

“We just went and inspected the sensitive materials in cartons, the ballot papers and the results sheets. And just now, the braille ballot guide for persons with disabilities especially the Visually impaired just arrived,” he said.

Wariowei affirmed that INEC is set for the election. “From tomorrow(Sept. 16) morning as early as 7.30am, we will start the distribution to various local government areas”.

On his part, the state chairman of the State Inter Party Advisory Council, Kelly Ogbaloi, said party agents were invited by INEC to inspect the materials at the CBN.

“Everything is intact, we just inspected the materials and we are satisfied,” he said.

Mr Paul James, the Programme manager, Yiaga Africa, an election monitoring group, said the group was invited by INEC to inspect the sensitive materials at the CBN office.

“We came here on invitation by INEC to inspect the materials that just arrived.

“Tomorrow, (Sept.16),we will have a more detailed observation of the movement of the materials to local government areas.

“Today we are here to confirm if the materials have arrived and yes we have seen that the materials have actually arrived,” he said.

He said as a group, they were happy with what they saw and with the preparation and the progress so far for the election.