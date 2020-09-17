Pres. Buhari unveils ‘Nigeria at 60’ logo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, unveiled the “Nigeria at 60” logo in Abuja.

The logo will be used in the celebration of the country’s 60th anniversary.

The unveiling took place during the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

Some ministers at the meeting include the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Information and Culture, Rauf Aregbesola; and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Nigeria’s Independence is usually celebrated annually on October 1.

The president described the logo as a product of choice from Nigerians who participated in the selection process.

He said the Diamond Anniversary would be low key in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Celebrating 60 years of independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, but the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced all nations to think and act differently, has also forced on us the imperative of a low-keyed celebration.

“Operating within the limitations placed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we created an internet challenge for Nigerians to make a choice from a set of four pre-selected logos that will appropriately define theme.

“Of these four options, Nigerians from all walks of life participated in making a choice and I’m happy to let you know that the logo I will be unveiling is a product of choice from the Nigerian people.

“I’m informed that the selected option depicts our togetherness; a country of over 200 million people, whose natural talents, grits and passion glitter like the precious diamond we are.

“As we celebrate this anniversary, this government will work towards greater inclusiveness and look forward to the participation of all Nigerians,” he said.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary Celebration, said the unveiling of the logo marks the official take-off of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary.

Mustapha narrated how the committee arrived at the selection of the ‘Diamond Logo’ from 15 different possibilities designed by patriotic Nigerian firms.

He thanked the president for engaging members of the committee in the national assignment.