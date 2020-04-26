Chief of Staff: Ministers push for cabinet candidate

Members of the Federal Executive Council are pushing for the appointment of one of them as the next Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some of the ministers are already reaching out to key strategists and advisors to President Muhammadu Buhari on why one of them should be in charge of his schedules.

The President is said to be waiting for the mourning period for the late Mallam Abba Kyari to be over before making his mind known on the next CoS.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said yesterday that it was not in any way involved in the process of picking Kyari’s successor.

The ministers, according to sources, are rooting for one of them as CoS because of what they term as “better synergy.”

They are also of the view that a cabinet candidate would be able to fast-track decision-making on issues.

It was however unclear last night whether the President was in agreement with the position of his minister although one source said the slot would remain in the North.

Some of the favoured cabinet members are Education Minister Adamu Adamu (arguably the closest to the President); Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; Water Resources Minister Suleiman Adamu; Minister of State for Transportation(Aviation), Sen. Hadi Sirika; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties, Ya’u Shehu Darazo; Justice Minister Abubakar Malami (SAN); Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq; Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi; and Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Raji Fashola among others.

A top source said: “Although the Chief of Staff is a personal staff of the President, ministers are desirous of one of them as the successor to Kyari. Some of them are lobbying for the appointment of one of them.

“Their argument is that it will enhance synergy between the President and his cabinet since ministers now report to the Chief of Staff.

They are also saying that time is no longer on the side of the government; the President needs a Chief of Staff who can fast-track decision-making and implementation.

“The ministers have no particular preference but they have a mindset on who they like if given the chance to pick.

“The President is still keeping mum on his choice until after the mourning of his late Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.”

Responding to a question, the source added: “Definitely, the new Chief of Staff will come from the North. The President might favour a loyal and long-standing associate for the job.

“The number of aspirants for the office has grown but it is difficult to say who the President will pick.” – The Nation.