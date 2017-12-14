Christmas: Gov. Ugwuanyi provides free transport for Enugu indigenes

In the spirit of Christmas, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has provided free transportation for indigenes of the state residing in other parts of Nigeria, who intend to return home to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.

Announcing the welfare package, the Managing Director, Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO), Mr. Bob Itanyi, stated that the gesture was borne out of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s magnanimity and enduring resolve to ameliorate the sufferings of the people of the state as well as give them a sense of belonging as the true heroes of democracy.

Mr. Itanyi explained that the free transportation exercise, which commences on Tuesday, December 19 and ends on Saturday, December 23, will be carried out in states of the federation that are far from the state, such as, Abuja, Lagos, Jos, Ibadan, Kaduna, Kano, Minna, Gombe, Ilorin, Sokoto, Jalingo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Port Harcourt, among others.

The Managing Director stated that the beneficiaries must be those who are duly registered with the Enugu State Town Union in their respective states of residence, adding the company is coordinating the exercise with the leadership of the unions in the affected states, for accountability and effective result.

He disclosed that the returnees on arrival will be formally received by the State Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Vitus Okechi, the MD of ENTRACO, and others, at the former main depot of the company, opposite the state headquarters of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Enugu.

“His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, as a God fearing and humanitarian leader has graciously given us approval to convey Enugu indigenes resident in almost all other states back to the state free of charge this festive season.

“This time around, it will not be business as usual. We are going to bring back Enugu State indigenes in body and not ghost indigenes. Nothing will be hidden during the exercise. The leaders of the Enugu State Town Union in the respective states have been mobilized to ensure that our people benefit from this welfare scheme, which the state government has extended to the people of the state.

“We, therefore, sincerely thank the governor for this gesture, which has once again demonstrates his love, kindness and passion for the wellbeing of the people of Enugu State”, the MD said