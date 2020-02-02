Coronavirus: Buhari assures Chinese President of Nigeria’s support

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured President Xi Jinping and citizens of the People’s Republic of China that Nigeria is with them as the country faces an unprecedented Coronavirus outbreak.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, quoted Buhari as saying that China’s efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus have been exemplary, as well as the country’s collaboration with international agencies and other countries on the matter.

The President noted that China has been exceptionally supportive of Nigeria and Africa, and even more so in recent years; saying that it is important to let China know that Nigeria and her citizens are also standing by them during this outbreak.

“With all the efforts being put in, we know that it is only a matter of time before this nightmare passes,” he said.

President Buhari also thanked Nigerians for their hospitality towards the Chinese nationals “in our midst, and for not letting the Coronavirus outbreak create any disturbance or disrupt the peaceful coexistence between us and them.”

He prayed that God will comfort the Chinese and others who have already lost family members and loved ones to the disease.