Pastor Adeboye leads protest against growing insecurity in Nigeria

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on Sunday, led a procession to end the spate of insecurity and killings in Nigeria.

Adeboye on Sunday during the monthly Thanksgiving Service at the church’s National Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos State, commenced the protest from Ebute Meta to Atan Cemetery in Yaba metropolis and back.

Adeboye had led his congregation on prayers for the peace and security of the country, saying, “Lord, have mercy on Nigeria. Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are hiding, we pray that God send His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country.

He had said, “After the service, we are all going for a prayer walk. We’ll march according to age. There are some who would march round the church because of their age and there are some who would march with me to Atan Cemetery and back.”

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had declared a three-day fasting and prayer beginning January 31st to empower the government and the military forces in the fight against terrorism and the spate of killings in the country. CAN President, Dr Samson Ayokunle had said the spiritual exercise would end today February 2 with a prayer walk. – Punch.