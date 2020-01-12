Corps member commits suicide, leaves behind emotional note

The Enugu State Police Command on Saturday confirmed that a serving National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) member in the state, Motunrayo Bolufemi, committed suicide.

It was gathered that Bolufemi, a Batch C corps member serving in Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, took her life on Friday when she allegedly drank a substance suspected to be sniper.

The corps member, who hailed from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State and a graduate of Banking and Finance from Prince Abubakar Audu University formally called Kogi State University.

It was learnt that Bolufemi had before killing herself dropped a suicide note that read, “I did this because I see nothing worth living for in this world.”

Confirming the alleged suicide, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, described the incident as unfortunate.

Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police said that, “the incident has to do with the taking of sniper by one Motunrayo Bolufemi, a female corps member from Kogi State serving at Girls High School, Ibeagwa-Aka, Igboeze South LGA. She was later rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed her dead. – Punch.