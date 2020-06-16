COVID-19: Fed Govt warns against reopening schools, rallies, shows

…suspends airline for flying Naira Marley to Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 says it is not safe to reopen schools, television viewing centres and other areas of public interest.

PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to him, some governors were contemplating reopening schools and television viewing centres among others in their respective states.

“We have received reports that some states are contemplating the opening of schools, television viewing centres, sports stadium and other places where large gatherings could take place.

“The Presidential Task Force reemphasises that it is not yet safe to do so and that utmost caution should be exercised in this regard,” he said.

Mustapha also asked security agencies to enforce the ban on interstate travels in the country.

He also warned Nigerians to desist from large gatherings of “whatever category” in order to prevent contracting the virus.

While noting that gatherings in whatever form are still banned, the SGF stressed that there have been a daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Gatherings of any form are still not opened, we must avoid it either driving, shows, rallies or whatever categories, be responsible.

“Lifting restriction does not mean carelessness and that life is normal. Yes, there is a normal – but it is a new normal,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has suspended the operations of a private jet charter and aircraft maintenance firm, Executive Jet Services, for flouting COVID-19 regulations by flying Musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, to Abuja to attend a concert.

This was disclosed on Monday by Mr Hadi Sirika the Minister of Aviation, during the Presidential Task Force briefing in Abuja.