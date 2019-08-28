COZA: Police grill, detain Pastor Fatoyinbo over alleged rape

Detectives on Tuesday grilled the founder and Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, for over eight hours in connection with the rape allegations levelled against him by a photographer, Busola Dakolo.

The cleric had allegedly raped Dakolo when she was a teenager at her parents’ residence in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Fatoyinbo was questioned at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki Area 10, Abuja, by a team of detectives led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adaku Anya.

The pastor was subsequently granted administrative bail around 9pm, but it could not be immediately ascertained if he met the conditions for release.

Apart from the COZA founder, detectives also questioned two witnesses: Mr. Wole Soetan, pastor of COZA Port Harcourt branch; and Mr. Folarin Ogunsola, who is in charge of COZA Lagos branch.

The Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, confirmed that Fatoyinbo was still at the FCID as of 9:40pm when this report was filed.

He said, “He is still with us, but I can’t say if he would be released tonight.

“It depends on if he meets the bail conditions that would be given to him, but he has been granted administrative bail.”

Mba disclosed that many witnesses had been questioned in relation to the case, adding that the investigation had progressed and would soon be concluded.

Fatoyinbo’s interrogation is coming weeks after he shunned an invitation extended to him by police officers probing the allegations.

The pastor had also shunned a panel set up by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria to investigate the rape allegations, stating that he was advised by his lawyers not to appear before the panel because it was prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session.

The cleric in a statement last Friday, however, said he could appear before the panel after the police investigations.