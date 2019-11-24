Death trails herdsmen attack on Adamawa village

Several residents of Shuwa-kala’a in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State are feared dead following an attack on the village by herdsmen, local reports say.

The armed herdsmen are reported to have attacked the village Saturday afternoon.

A resident of the area, Sani Ahmed, said that “since the commencement of the harvest season herdsmen have been terrorising our area.

“This morning they attacked and robbed a man who went to the farm to harvest his crops.

“He rushed back to town and had barely informed the community of what happened to him when we saw them coming from all angles.

“Our local vigilantes quickly mobilised and mounted a resistance and were able to repel them.

“There are casualties on both sides, but I cannot say exactly how many,” Ahmed told our reporter.

He added that the military had intervened and hoped that they would be able to push the herdsmen back.

Speaking on the incident, Adamawa State Police Command spokesman Usman Nguroje said: “I have not yet been briefed by our Command over there but I will get across immediately I hear anything.” – The Sun.