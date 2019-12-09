Dubai Tourism offers free trips, freebies for Shopping Festival anniversary

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), is set to delight Nigerians with prizes and free trips to Dubai as part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of the famous Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

This offer includes Ghana and separate ones for Kenya and South Africa.

Dubai Tourism and its partners are kicking off several competitions offering Nigerians and Ghanaians the chance to win big just in time for the holidays.

The gifts include shopping vouchers or fully funded trips to Dubai to enjoy unique experiences, world-class concerts, pop up markets, events, and daily firework displays during DSF, which takes place December 26, 2019 to February 1, 2020.

Option 1: Book a trip to Dubai with tour operators, Tour Brokers International (TBI), Wontra or Wakanow between now and December 20th to travel to Dubai in January 2020, and be automatically entered to win shopping vouchers upon arrival to spend while in Dubai. The winners will be announced after December 26 through the trade partners and Dubai Tourism.

Option 2: A six-week online competition, in partnership with BellaNaija, will see 10 winners from Nigeria and 5 from Ghana, win a five-night trip to Dubai to celebrate the festivities during the 25th anniversary of DSF.

To participate in the competition ongoing through December 20th, participants must submit a 60-second video explaining how they would spend a week in Dubai, what they want to see and where they want to go. The short video clip then needs to be posted to Instagram, tagging and following @bellanaijastyle and @visitdubai_af & @dsfsocial accounts. All participants must be 25 to enter the competition.

The winners will receive gifts including a shopping voucher worth AED 1000; five-night hotel stay; flight tickets and airport transfers.

Winners will be announced on social media accounts on December 23rd and will travel to Dubai in January 2020.

Commenting on the contest, Head of Campaign Management for Africa, Salim Ali Mohammed Dahman said: “The Dubai Shopping Festival has been always been an event that the entire city really gets into. Now going into its 25th anniversary means it will be grander than ever before. We know that our African visitors love to shop; whether for luxury items or just the basics, they rate shopping as one of the top things they love to do when visiting Dubai. For us, we wanted to take this special occasion to invite first time visitors or those coming back to Dubai again with a warm welcome and a heavy dose of retail therapy. As a city, we are rolling out the red carpet to celebrate this milestone and encourage everyone in Nigeria and Ghana to participate in this competition.”

Established in 1996, DSF is one of the first city-wide shopping festivals in the world and the biggest in the region. It demonstrates the breadth of Dubai’s retail offering and this 25th anniversary edition will feature celebrations and entertainment, including the jubilee opening ceremony, concerts, live shows and cultural performances.

There are also fantastic retail deals, including offers and extraordinary experiences with unbelievable discounts on 800+ brands at over 3,500+ outlets as well as global brands activations at malls, shopping districts, and Souks.

Additional city celebrations featuring promotions that start the minute you arrive at the Dubai International Airport, including, exclusive hotel packages, festival-long daily raffles, Infinity car giveaways and a one million dollar cash prize.