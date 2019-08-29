Ekiti FA set to unveil inaugural JKF U-15 Championship

Ekiti Football Association has intensified its quest to develop and grow football in the state as it moves up with plans to organise the first ever U-15 football tournament for male and female teams in the state, aptly named JKF Youth Cup.

According to a statement by the Ekiti FA chairman, Bayo Olanlege, the youth football tournament is in recognition of the zealous and awe- inspiring efforts of the state governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi to improve the fortunes of youths in the state by engaging them to positively channel their unbridled energies and talents through sports.

The JKF U-15 Youth Cup is expected to feature 24 male and 8 female teams.

“We are certainly poised to make history with this tournament. We want to have 24 male and 8 female teams drawn from different parts of Ekiti state, and importantly, it is free, and of course, invitational.

He added that six venues spread across the six federal constituencies in the state are expected to hold the matches.

He went further to reveal other mouth-watering attractions of the tournament, that has received the support of the sports-loving governor of the state.

“Parts of the uniqueness of this tournament is that teams would be remunerated for qualifying to the next stage in the competition. We also plan to remunerate players and coaches for progressing in the competition.

“It is a youth football tournament, but we intend to make it a benchmark for similar competitions in this part of the world, ” the amiable and resourceful football administrator stated confidently.

Meanwhile, the JFK Youth Cup slated for September, this year, has already been creating positive buzz amongst football lovers and stakeholders in the state.

The tournment is also attracting support and sponsorship interests from corporate bodies such as Gossy Spring Water, Voice FM, EKTV, as well as potential sponsorships from the media and a fast-growing new generation bank.