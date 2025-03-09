Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, paid a visit to former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and cleric Pastor Tunde Bakare in Lagos.

The visit was disclosed by Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai’s media adviser, in a tweet on Sunday.

“Malam Nasir @elrufai was in Lagos today to visit Ogbeni @raufaregbesola and Pastor Tunde Bakare,” Adekeye wrote.

El-Rufai’s meeting with both men is coming days after visiting former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna.

The former Kaduna governor’s visit to Lagos has fueled fresh conversations about his political future and possible strategic alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.

Aregbesola, a former two-term governor of Osun State and a former ally of President Bola Tinubu recently left the All Progressives Congress (APC) after a protracted crisis within the party in Osun State.

Bakare, on the other hand, is a known political voice and a former presidential aspirant under the APC.