In a spectacular display of national pride and unity, the Nigerian community in South Africa which contributed to the national U-17 team, the Flamingos’ victory over their South African counterparts in Pretoria with their massive support, says “team going places’’.

The Flamingos roundly defeated the South African side 3-1 in their crucial first leg of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying match on Saturday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) said on Sunday in a statement by Akindele Olunloyo, the National Publicity Secretary, that Smart Nwobi, the union’s President, had led a vibrant delegation of Nigerians living in South Africa to support the Flamingos during the encounter.

“The atmosphere at the stadium was a testament to the power of community’s support as Nigerians in South Africa came out en masse, adorned in green and white, to cheer on their young compatriots.

“NUSA’s initiative to organise this show of support highlights the organisation’s commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and national pride among Nigerians living in South Africa.

“In spite of the Flamingos being less than three weeks old in camp, they have done exceptionally well, and I use this opportunity to thank Nigerians in South Africa for coming out to support our girls and ensuring their victory,’’ Nwobi, a lawyer said.

“Our girls, the Flamingos, were amazing. I can tell you that Moshood Shakirat Abidemi, our midfielder, was outstanding. The head coach of the Flamingos and the Director of the team were quite happy with the support received from Nigerians in South Africa to form the fan base.

“The girls were happy, and we are very excited with them as well with the outcome. We know for sure that those girls are going places.’’

The Flamingos’ 3-1 victory over Bantwana puts them in a strong position for the World Cup qualification and serves as a powerful statement about the future of women’s football in Nigeria, Nwobi said.

The event, the union added, stands as a shining example of how sports can foster national pride, unite communities and pave the way for progress in athletic development.

Through the support, the Nigerian community in South Africa has contributed to a crucial victory and played a part in shaping the future of women’s football in Nigeria.

Mrs Ruth David, the Director of the Competitions Department at the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and Dr Timothy Heman Magaji, an Executive Board Member of the NFF, lauded NUSA’s efforts in mobilising support for the team.

As the Flamingos prepare for the return leg of the qualifier in Nigeria, the momentum generated by this victory and the outpouring of community’s support is expected to be carried forward, potentially influencing greater attention to women’s football development programmes across Nigeria.

The U-17 Women’s World Cup will take place in Morocco from Oct. 17 to Nov. 5 this year.

It will also be the first time the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be held in Africa and the second Arab country to host it after Jordan in 2016 and will be the first edition to feature 24 teams and be played annually.