Controversial artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has shared why he deeply cares for and admires his wives. Speaking in an interview with content creator, Egungun during the week, he revealed the key factor behind his devotion to them.

In the interview, Portable revealed, “I don’t change wives, my tomorrow is at home. It is the people I have sex with that change. I will use other women to take care of my women. This entertainment industry is all about women. Some women you are not dating will think you are dating them. Some women pave the way for one. If you see a man who is making it, it is because he has many female children around him.

“I am a king and you cannot tell me to have one wife. I love my first and second wife, but I don’t know the third wife yet. Many are fighting for the third spot but can you behave like the first and second wife? Can you stay and not cheat when your husband is cheating? Some women forgive their husbands and that is why I take care of my woman because she forgives anything I do.”

Speaking further, the Zazu Zeh crooner shed light on his life before fame. He stated that he tried internet fraud until he heard they were looking for him but got stuck with the Instagram name, Elizabeth Joyce since then. “To be honest, there was one Facebook and Instagram account that I wanted to use to learn Yahoo (internet fraud), but it didn’t work out. As I heard they were looking for me because I was gaining fame, I deleted the foreigner on the page,” he recalled

Portable also revealed a hike in his artiste performance fee because he was wanted by the government.

Recall that earlier in the year, Portable clashed with Ogun State officials, leading to his arrest and arraignment on a five-count charge, including assault. Declared wanted on February 18, he surrendered the next day and was later granted N2 million bail, with his case adjourned until March 5.