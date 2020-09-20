Electricity consumers to pay full tariffs from July 2021

Power distributors have received approval to collect an average of 87.9 per cent of the recently increased electricity tariff from consumers across the country in the first six months of 2021.

Latest tariff review documents issued to each of the 11 distribution companies by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) also showed that the Discos had been empowered to collect 100 per cent of the new tariff from July to December 2021.

The approved new collection rates for the (Distribution Companies (Discos) means that consumers would be required to pay higher in the coming year, especially in the second half of the year.

Although the increase in electricity tariff on September 1, 2020 had been kicked against by various groups, some of the power firms had already commenced its implementation, as they explained that not all classes of power users were affected by the hike.

The approval to collect an average of 88 per cent tariff in the first half of 2021 are contained in the NERC’s various orders in the matter of the Extraordinary Review of Multi Year Tariff Order 2015, which were issued to the 11 Discos.

In the orders to the Discos, which are jointly signed by NERC Chairman, James Momoh, and a commissioner, Dafe Akpeneye, the commission stated that the new tariff took effect from September 1.

The NERC explained that the approval was given after it considered the key indices used in evaluating the tariff increase applications of the power firms. – Punch.