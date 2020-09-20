Obaseki widens lead as Edo guber results trickle in

Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is cruising ahead of his All Progressives Congress (APC) opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as results from local councils were declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the collated results of the governorship election announced in four LGAs early Sunday, Obaseki is ahead by 14,994 votes.

The PDP candidate won in all the three councils. Results from the remaining 14 councils are still being collated.

The LGA results:

ESAN SOUTHEAST

APC- 9237

PDP-10565

Registered voters-73907

Accredited voters-20274

UROMI ESAN NORTH EAST LGA.

APC 6559

PDP 13,579

TOTAL VALID VOTE 20369

REJECTED VOTES: 361

TOTAL VOTE CAST 20730

Total registered voters 84241

Accredited voters: 20825

Esan Central LGA:

PDP: 10,694

APC: 6,719

IGUEBEN LGA Edo central

APC: 5,199

PDP: 7,870

Registered Voters: 46,828

Accredited Voters: 13,404

Valid Votes: 13,170

Rejected Votes: 212

Total Valid Votes: 13,382

The collation continues. – The News.