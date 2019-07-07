Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (3rd left) with Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion) Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma (middle), his wife, Joyce (2nd left), former Governors Jim Nwobodo (right), Okwesilieze Nwodo (2nd left), Sam Egwu (left) and other dignitaries, during the 85th Birthday/Thanksgiving Service for Dame Beatrice Ekwueme, wife of the late former Vice President, Chief Alex Ekwueme, held at the Cathedral Church of the Good Shepherd, Enugu, yesterday. 

